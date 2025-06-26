Tucson man identified 38 years after being found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified a body from a cold case going back nearly 40 years.

In May of 1987, PCSD detectives responded to a call about a body being found in the 3400 block of West Anklam Road. It was determined that the man had suffered blunt force trauma. The case was turned over to the PCSD homicide unit.

38 years later and PCSD was finally able to identify the body as Kenneth Spuller. Detectives from the Cold Case Unit were able to ID him through advancements in genetic genealogy. Using Spuller's DNA, they located a relative, whose own DNA was a 99.9% match.

Spuller's murder remains unsolved and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.