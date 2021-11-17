Tucson man gets prison time in financial exploitation case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tucson man has been sentenced to three years in prison for financially exploiting vulnerable adults.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Hector Andres Aleman pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Aleman was accused of applying for loans in the name of victims without their authorization or knowledge and then transferring the funds for himself.

From March through November in 2018, prosecutors say Aleman applied for the loans.

A Pima County Superior Court judge has ordered Aleman to pay restitution of nearly $140,000 to CUNA Mutual Group, more than $32,000 to one victim and $10,000 to Pima Federal Credit Union.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

