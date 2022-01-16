Tucson man gets 10-year prison term for girlfriend's murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2020.

Pima County prosecutors say Jahkwez Desean Wilson was given a 10-year prison term on a murder charge and eight months for reckless child abuse.

According to Tucson TV station KOLD, Wilson will serve the sentences consecutively. He also was credited with 605 days for time served at Friday's sentencing.

Prosecutors say Wilson and another man were accused of killing 34-year-old Christina Leeann Nunley in May 2020.

Tucson police say Nunley had been staying at an eastside Tucson hotel with Wilson and his children. They say while Nunley was meeting with the visitor in another room, a single gunshot was fired and she was found dead.

----

