Tucson man files claim alleging deputies ignored swatting warnings before shooting left him paralyzed

A Tucson man who was left paralyzed after being shot by Pima County sheriff's deputies during a response to what his attorneys say was a false "swatting" call has filed a Notice of Claim against Pima County,

Sheriff Chris Nanos and numerous sheriff's employees, alleging deputies ignored clear warning signs that the emergency was a hoax.

The claim was filed on behalf of 24-year-old Axeel Melendez and his mother, Carmen Melendez, over the April 10, 2026, shooting at their home.

The filing is the first step required before a lawsuit can be brought against a public entity in Arizona.

It alleges deputies acted negligently and recklessly after failing to recognize that the 911 report matched a swatting threat Melendez had already warned authorities about two days earlier.

According to the notice, Melendez contacted 911 on April 8 after hackers allegedly gained access to his online accounts and threatened to falsely report that he had a bomb if he refused to pay them.

The claim says he also feared they would report his family to immigration authorities despite them being U.S. citizens.

Dispatchers and a responding deputy allegedly assured him he would be contacted if another suspicious report came in about his address.

Attorneys contend that promise was never kept. Instead, less than 48 hours later, a caller falsely claimed a father had shot a child inside Melendez's home.

The notice argues the report contained numerous warning signs associated with swatting, including that it originated through Tucson's 311 system, came from an invalid out-of-state phone number, contained inconsistent details and matched the previous threats Melendez had already reported to deputies.

The filing also alleges another deputy warned over the radio that the incident could be a swatting call before deputies entered the home.

The attorneys allege deputies broke Melendez's bedroom window, entered the home and opened fire after he grabbed his family's legally owned handgun, believing intruders were breaking into the house.

According to the claim, body camera footage shows deputies firing multiple rounds, leaving Melendez with a complete spinal cord injury that paralyzed him from the chest down.

The notice further alleges deputies unnecessarily handcuffed and roughly handled Melendez after the shooting, worsening his injuries.

It also accuses the sheriff's department of broader failures in training, supervision and leadership, citing previous public controversies involving the agency and Sheriff Chris Nanos as evidence of systemic problems.

In a statement announcing the filing, attorney Dev Sethi said Melendez "did everything he was supposed to do" by reporting the threats in advance and trusting law enforcement's assurances that they would protect him if another swatting report was made.

The Notice of Claim seeks compensation from Pima County and the sheriff's office.

Arizona law requires public entities to receive a Notice of Claim before a civil lawsuit may proceed. The filing does not mean liability has been established, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

