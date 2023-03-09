Tucson man facing charges for trying to smuggle ammunition into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson man faces 24 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after attempting to smuggle ammunition to Mexico.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Victor Acosta.

Acosta pleaded guilty to one count of Smuggling Goods from the United States on Monday by United States District Judge James A. Soto

On March 23, 2022, Acosta tried entering Mexico at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection searched his car and found 19,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 3,000 rounds of .223 ammunition.

Acosta admitted to having the ammo in his car.