Tucson man dies after apparent stabbing; homicide investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man died from apparent sharp-force injuries early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Tucson Police Department’s Operations Division West responded to the 800 block of East Speedway Boulevard at about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 19 after receiving a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Enrique Bringas-Galaz suffering from apparent sharp-force injuries. Officers provided aid until Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived and took Bringas-Galaz to Banner University Medical Center.

Bringas-Galaz later died at the hospital and was pronounced deceased. His family has been notified.

TPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and, along with crime scene investigators, processed the area and canvassed nearby locations for evidence.

Detectives are reviewing the timeline of events and following several leads. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 88-CRIME.

TPD said additional updates will be provided as the investigation continues.