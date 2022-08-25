Tucson man convicted of sex crimes against child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was convicted of sex crimes against a child last week.

According to the FBI, 43-year-old Eric David Marrufo was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

He will be sentenced Monday, Oct. 24.

Marrufo was accused of sexually abusing victims at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian reservation between 2006 and 2008. He is a member of the tribe.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.