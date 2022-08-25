Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson man convicted of sex crimes against child

Gavel generic
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:54:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was convicted of sex crimes against a child last week.

According to the FBI, 43-year-old Eric David Marrufo was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

He will be sentenced Monday, Oct. 24.

Marrufo was accused of sexually abusing victims at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian reservation between 2006 and 2008. He is a member of the tribe.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!