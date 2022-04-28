Tucson man convicted for trying to smuggle more than $200K in cash into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was found guilty of trying to smuggle more than $200,000 in cash into Mexico.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 61-year-old Charles Robert Wright tried to smuggle $204,080 through the Lukeville Port of Entry in a Winnebago Adventurer on April 18, 2021.
Agents examined the RV with an X-ray, which helped them spot the money in rubber-banded plastic bags inside the vehicle's roof.
Wright, who was convicted of bulk cash smuggling, will be sentenced July 6.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.