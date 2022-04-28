Tucson man convicted for trying to smuggle more than $200K in cash into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was found guilty of trying to smuggle more than $200,000 in cash into Mexico.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 61-year-old Charles Robert Wright tried to smuggle $204,080 through the Lukeville Port of Entry in a Winnebago Adventurer on April 18, 2021.

Agents examined the RV with an X-ray, which helped them spot the money in rubber-banded plastic bags inside the vehicle's roof.

Wright, who was convicted of bulk cash smuggling, will be sentenced July 6.

----