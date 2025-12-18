Tucson man charged in Pima County felony complaint with sex trafficking involving a minor

A Pima County felony criminal complaint filed in Justice Court alleges that 28-year-old Samuel Noel Talavera is accused of sex trafficking and several conspiracies to commit sexual conduct with a minor, court records show.

The complaint, sworn Nov. 6, 2025, by a Tucson Police Department investigator charges Talavera with five counts, including:



Count One: Sex trafficking by deception, force or coercion (a class two felony), alleged to have occurred between July 17 and Aug. 13, 2025.



Counts Two through Four: Three separate counts of conspiracy to commit sexual conduct with a minor under 15 (class two felonies), each alleging that Talavera conspired to have a minor identified in the complaint as A.B. engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact with named adult men on July 19, July 27 and Aug. 13, 2025.



Count Five: Sexual exploitation of a minor under 15 (a class two felony), alleging that Talavera knowingly received images described in the complaint as child sexual abuse material.

The complaint identifies the alleged victim by initials and names three other adults — Ricky Rodriguez, Nathaniel Alvarez and Marcos Martinez — in the conspiracy counts. It was submitted by the Tucson Police Department, which is listed on the filing.

These are accusations contained in a criminal complaint and have not been proven in court. Under Arizona law, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Justice Court filing does not indicate whether Talavera has been arrested, whether charges have been formally filed by a prosecutor, or when an arraignment or other preliminary hearings are scheduled.

The felony complaint does not include any statements from prosecutors, defense counsel or law enforcement beyond the allegations. Further updates will likely appear in subsequent court filings or statements from Pima County prosecutors or the Tucson Police Department.