Tucson man charged after illegally voting in 2020 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was charged after illegally voting in 2020 election, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

A grand jury indicted 38-year-old Kyle Anthony Clark with one count of False Registration and one count of Illegal Voting, for illegally registering to vote and voting in the general election while he was an inmate at the Pima County Jail, according the AGO.

On Thursday, Clark was arraigned at the Pima County Superior Court.

The indictment alleges, he had falsely filled out a voter registration form that he had not been convicted of a felony, according to the AGO. However, he was previously convicted of a felony in 2016.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit investigated the case.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT HERE.

