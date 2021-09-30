Tucson man accused of illegal registration, voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man has been accused of illegal voting.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 45-year-old Kenneth Russell Nelson illegally registered to vote and cast a vote when he was an inmate in the Pima County Jail.

An indictment Brnovich forwarded to the press says that in 2018, Nelson allegedly completed a voter registration form that said he hadn't been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored. According to an indictment, he had been convicted of a felony in 2007 ad had not had his rights restored.

He is being accused of one count of false registration and three counts of illegal voting. He allegedly voted in the 2018 primary and general election, as well as the 2020 general election.

