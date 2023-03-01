Tucson man, 25, dies in Illinois truck wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man died in an Illinois crash Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, 25-year-old Cory D. Geist died in the crash on southbound Interstate 55 in McLean County.

Geist, who is from Tucson, drove a 2023 Yellow GMC Box Truck, which rear-ended a semi-trailer that had entered the freeway after pulling off to the shoulder.

The crash happened at 1:50 a.m.

The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old man from Salt Lake City, faces charges including violating minimum speed regulations, failure to yield to merging traffic and improper lane usage.

