Tucson Mall decorated with artwork from Amphitheater School District students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amphitheater School District is showcasing its Student Art Show at the Tucson Mall.

From now until Wednesday, April 27, student artwork will fill the mall with color and creativity.

"At the Amphitheater School District, art education and creative thinking are key components of our core mission," shared Superintendent Todd Jaeger. "We are happy that the tradition of the art show continues, and we are proud of our student artists and the work and talent they pour into their creations."

A reception held in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) is scheduled for Wednesday from 4-5 p.m.

This free gathering will take place near SAACA’s Catalyst space on the mall’s lower level near Dillard’s and the former Sears site.

It will feature the talented students credited for the many artworks.