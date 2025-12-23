Tucson low riders cruise for Christmas, delivering toys to 31 children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Stylistics Tucson, a local car club with hearts as big as their chrome bumpers, spent their weekend crisscrossing the city to deliver Christmas magic to 31 children from 12 families.

Their caravan included not just the club's signature low riders, but also some very special passengers: Santa Claus and the Grinch himself.

"We do it all for the kids," the club members explained, and that simple statement captures everything about this grassroots Christmas miracle.

The tradition started small. Club members collected toy donations at swap meets around town and dipped into their own pockets to make sure every child had something special under the tree.

What began as a neighborhood gesture has grown into a city-wide celebration that touches families from Cardinal and Valencia all the way to the Tucson Mall, with stops at 12th Avenue, Golf Links and Kolb, and Fort Lowell and First Avenue.

Picture this: children peering out their windows to see a procession of beautifully decorated cars pulling up to their homes, music playing, Santa waving, and club members stepping out with armfuls of wrapped presents. It's the kind of moment that makes the holidays feel truly magical.

This marks the 17th year Stylistics Tucson has organized its Christmas toy drive, making it a cherished holiday tradition that families across the city have come to anticipate. What started in 2008 as a small act of kindness has blossomed into something that defines the spirit of giving in Tucson.

For the kids receiving the toys, it's pure joy. For the families, it's a reminder that their community cares. For the members of Stylistics Tucson, it's what the holidays are all about.

