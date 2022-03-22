Tucson 'Loop' nominated as one of the best recreational trails in America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — USA Today has nominated the Chuck Huckelberry Loop as one of the best recreational trails across the country.
Currently number one, the 'Loop' is beating the American River Bike Trail in California, as well as the Virginia Creeper Trail spanning across Virginia and North Carolina.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday the Reader's Choice 2022 ranking.
Voters have until Monday, April 11, to cast their favorite choice. People are allowed to vote once everyday.
Anyone interested in voting for the 'Loop' may do so by visiting 10best.com.
Cast your vote for the Chuck Huckelberry Loop as the best recreational trail in the U.S. on the USA Today list of best rec trails. You can vote once every day until April 11th! https://t.co/ICzOFZ4TZw— Pima County DEQ (@PimaDEQ) March 21, 2022
