Tucson likely source for old F-16s headed to Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The boneyard at Davis-Monthan is the likely source for old F-16s going to Ukraine as spare parts for F-16s flying against Russian troops.

The Department of the Air Force released a statement confirming the old planes will provide spare parts for F-16s Ukraine received from European nations.

The statement says in part:

“...These F-16s were retired from active US use and are not flyable. Importantly, they lack critical components such as an engine or radar, and could not be reconstituted for operational use.”

The Air Force has not confirmed AMARG (The (309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group) is the source of the old F-16s but the site at D-M is the Pentagon’s main site for storing inactive warplanes.

Tucson has been important in another way to Ukraine’s fight against the Russians.

The Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Training Wing near Tucson International makes a specialty of training foreign pilots on the F-16. That unit trained an undisclosed number of Ukrainian pilots on how to fly F-16s.

