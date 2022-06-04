Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson lady sentenced to four years for Drug Trafficking

Department of Justice
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The Justice Department said Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, that it would work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Department of Justice
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 12:11:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 48-year-old Selene Marie Camacho was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Camacho previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Investigators revealed Camacho was a courier, she would retrieve the narcotics that were transported into the United States on foot.

Back on June 30, 2020, Camacho was arrested in Tucson after retrieving a load of narcotics near Mount Hopkins, Arizona officials say.

DOJ says when Camacho was arrested she was transporting three backpacks with 1.46 kilograms of cocaine,342.5 grams of heroin, and 19.19 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Camacho also had a loaded handgun magazine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation along with help from Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰