Tucson lady sentenced to four years for Drug Trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 48-year-old Selene Marie Camacho was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Camacho previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Investigators revealed Camacho was a courier, she would retrieve the narcotics that were transported into the United States on foot.

Back on June 30, 2020, Camacho was arrested in Tucson after retrieving a load of narcotics near Mount Hopkins, Arizona officials say.

DOJ says when Camacho was arrested she was transporting three backpacks with 1.46 kilograms of cocaine,342.5 grams of heroin, and 19.19 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Camacho also had a loaded handgun magazine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation along with help from Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol.

Tucson Woman Sentenced to Four Years for Drug Trafficking @HSIPhoenix @CBPArizona https://t.co/gIEEoKgIBK — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) June 3, 2022