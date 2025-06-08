Watch Now
Tucson Juneteenth Festival brings community together to celebrate

Tucson Juneteenth Festival kicked off their month long series of events to celebrate Juneteenth and bring the community together. The festival itself will be held on Saturday, June 14th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The month long events include:

  • June 8th: Gospel Jubilee from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Pima Community College West
  • June 11th: Black Womanhood Unfiltered: Generations in Conversation at the Loft Cinema from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • June 14th: The festival at Kino Sports Complex from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • June 19th: The Freedom of Community at the Drawing Studio
  • June 21st: How I Got Over! From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Catalyst Creative Collective by SAACA

It's an event that started 55 years ago. The festival president Larry Starks said it's about creating memorable events, bringing the community together.

"It’s a community event its for everyone," Starks said. "If you're there to help us celebrate, we welcome you.”

For more information about the events, click here.

