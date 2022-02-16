Tucson Jewish Community Center presents Second Sundays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Jewish Community Center is hosting its monthly Second Sundays art event where Ken Tesoriere will display his “American Citizen Portrait Series.”

Tesoriere began the series in 2016 to counter political groups' misrepresentations about the majority of people applying for entry at America's borders.'

It also aims to address those migrants' true motives and honesty.

This art event will take place in the J's Fine Art Gallery on Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

It is free and open to the public.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

