Tucson is one of the top places in America for a dog-friendly vacation, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study is ranking Tucson as one of the best places in America for a dog-friendly vacation.
Booking.com listed Tucson as number 13 with a score of 64.11, highlighting the amount of dog-friendly hotels in the city.
The digital travel company also recognized Tucson for the mount of pet shops and dog-friendly parks and hiking trails.
These locations ranked as the top 10 in America:
- Orlando, Fla.
- Asheville, N.C.
- Boise, Idaho
- Las Vegas
- Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Salt Lake City
- Portland, Ore.
- Birmingham, Ala.
- St. Louis
- Pittsburgh
Analysts counted the number of pet shops and dog-friendly parks, hiking trails, and hotels. They then gave each category a score using a percentile ranking of the number of facilities per capita.
Finally, Booking.com weighted and summed the scores to provide a total score between 0 and 100.
