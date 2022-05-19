Tucson is one of the top places in America for a dog-friendly vacation, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study is ranking Tucson as one of the best places in America for a dog-friendly vacation.

Booking.com listed Tucson as number 13 with a score of 64.11, highlighting the amount of dog-friendly hotels in the city.

The digital travel company also recognized Tucson for the mount of pet shops and dog-friendly parks and hiking trails.

These locations ranked as the top 10 in America:



Orlando, Fla. Asheville, N.C. Boise, Idaho Las Vegas Scottsdale, Ariz. Salt Lake City Portland, Ore. Birmingham, Ala. St. Louis Pittsburgh

Analysts counted the number of pet shops and dog-friendly parks, hiking trails, and hotels. They then gave each category a score using a percentile ranking of the number of facilities per capita.

Finally, Booking.com weighted and summed the scores to provide a total score between 0 and 100.