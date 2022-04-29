Tucson Iron and Metal sponsors college for Mission View Elementary students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Iron and Metal is sponsoring the first two years of college for a fourth grade class at Mission View Elementary School.

Owners Gary and Tandy Kippur credit the sponsorship as part of their Tucson Iron and Metal Fund for Higher Education, housed at the Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona (JPSA).

President and CEO Graham Hoffman of JPSA is hoping the couple's efforts will encourage others to do the same.

"The Kippur family and the JPSA are hopeful that by setting this example, others will be motivated to follow in their footsteps and consider similar investments in education to benefit the community," Hoffman shared.

The Kippur’s youngest daughter Andrea Kippur is also working on the project.

"Tucson Iron and Metal has committed to paying the equivalent of two years’ tuition at Pima Community College for each of the thirty-eight fourth graders at Mission View Elementary," she confirmed.

Andrea clarified the requirements and process.

"There are no GPA minimums to earn the scholarship," she explained. "The only requirements are that the student graduate from high school and go to an accredited higher education school, which could be a university, community college or trade school. We feel this will open many avenues for the students to succeed."

The Lapan Sunshine Foundation (LSF) is also involved with the sponsorship.

"We are excited to work with the Kippurs and Mission View Elementary School. In 1989, Patricia Lapan, our founder, wanted to help students who had the drive and determination to succeed, but may not qualify for scholarships," said LSF CEO JackieLapan. "The Lapan College and Career Club provides students and parents with additional resources and information to help them make the most of this opportunity."

These sponsors are presenting the students with a check Tuesday, May 3 at Mission View Elementary School from 2 - 2:30 p.m.