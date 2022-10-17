Tucson International Airport volunteer program needs communities help ahead of holiday travel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holidays quickly approaching, the Tucson International Airport is gearing up for a busy travel season.

The Warm Welcome volunteer program needs some more helping hands and smiling faces to get by.

“We want everybody to have that warm welcome, when they arrive in Tucson. For a lot of people this is going to be their first kind of encounter when they land in Tucson so we want to make sure it is positive, it’s happy, it’s friendly," said Craig Reck, Strategic Communications and Relationships Manager

The Warm Welcome Volunteer program has about 18 volunteers that help passengers with everyday airport questions and directions.

“You can usually tell by the incredible body language coming down the stairs and you know who almost needs what," said Warren Beneville, Volunteer.

Most volunteers are locals who love the community, but more importantly, love to give back.

Traveling during the holidays can already be a stressful time, but the Warm Welcome volunteers say helping passengers… is worth it.

“You know Disney calls themselves the happiest place on Earth, I think the arrivals gate is the happiest place on Earth," said Stephen Schuldenfrei, Volunteer.

For more information on the volunteer program or want to get involved, click here.