Tucson International Airport sees delays and cancellations due to weather on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — John Schreiber waited at the Tucson International Airport to board his flight. As he was about to get on, he got a notification that it was delayed a little over an hour.

However, he stayed optimistic and was passing time on his phone with his loved ones.

“I had several times where the flight says it’s been delayed an hour or something and so your’e dilly dallying around and all of a sudden you find out, no, they moved it back up again,” he said.

He then went through TSA and got onto the airplane when they told him his flight got cancelled.

Dashawn Williams’ flight from Tucson to Chicago also got cancelled after it was delayed for a few hours.

“I’m a little sad because I’m supposed to be home with my son,” he expressed.

At least 10 flights leaving the Tucson International Airport were delayed on Friday and at least 10 flights arriving were delayed.

Officials with the Tucson International Airport said they’re expecting about 210 thousand people to be traveling this week and next week. They said that’s about a 25 percent increase from last year to this year.

As for how many people are expected to arrive to Tucson, airport officials said over 100 thousand.

They said the week of Christmas and the week of New Year’s are the busiest out of the entire year and said Friday on the week of Christmas is the busiest out of both weeks.

Edgar Garcia arrived at the airport at about 4 in the morning and expected to get out within a few hours, but his flight got delayed and then cancelled altogether.

He was rescheduled until Saturday and is being accommodated with a hotel by his airline.

He was passing the time using his phone, but said even that got boring.

“I’m just trying to get to New York,” he said.

