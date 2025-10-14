Tucson International Airport not showing Noem video blaming Dems for shutdown

Tucson International Airport confirmed on Tuesday that it is not playing the new video of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, blaming Democrats for Transportation Security Administration workers going unpaid because of the government shutdown.

The video is meant to be played on screens at TSA checkpoints.

"We do not have screens in the TSA area where this is being requested to play," said TIA spokesperson Austin Wright, "If we did have screens though, we have policies that prohibit political speech on our advertising screens in the airport."

Tucson International joins Phoenix Sky Harbor in declining to show the video.

ABC15, the Scripps affiliate in the Phoenix area, reached out to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday for details on the airing of the video.

A spokesperson responded to the inquiry, saying the airport would not be airing the video.

"Consistent with airport policy, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport declined to post the video," Sky Harbor officials said.