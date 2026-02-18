Tucson International Airport holding emergency exercise Feb. 25

Tucson Airport Authority will be conducting a full-scale emergency exercise on Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exercise is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure the airport remains fully prepared to respond to aircraft emergencies at Tucson International Airport, according to a news release from TAA.

The exercise will include a simulated aircraft incident scenario that will test the response capabilities of airport personnel and first responders, the news release said.

Delta Air Lines will also test its Family Assistance and Reunification Plan.

The exercise will include volunteer role players, including personnel from the airlines.

Regular airport operations will continue in the terminal and on the airfield.

