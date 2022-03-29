Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson International Airport getting non-stop flights to Canada

Airplane
Storyblocks
Airplane
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:19:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport announced five new nonstop flights to Canadian airports Tuesday.

Destinations — carried by Flair Airlines — include Edmonton, Windsor/Detroit, Fort McMurry, Lethbridge and Prince George.

One-way flights will start at $99.

"We are excited about the many benefits to our community through this relationship with Flair," said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, said in a statement. "Not only have we found a way to achieve a long-time goal of adding nonstop flights to and from Canada, TUS will be the only Arizona - or U.S., for that matter - destination from four of those airports. We look forward to welcoming and introducing Canadians to our beautiful region."

The flights will begin in winter 2023.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!