Tucson International Airport getting non-stop flights to Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport announced five new nonstop flights to Canadian airports Tuesday.

Plenty of cheers and applause this morning as we announce new nonstop service with @FlairAirlines to the following destinations:



- Edmonton

- Fort McMurray

- Windsor / Detroit

- Lethbridge

- Prince George https://t.co/bmWO6qlGYe pic.twitter.com/mgUzrHjaV1 — Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) March 29, 2022

Destinations — carried by Flair Airlines — include Edmonton, Windsor/Detroit, Fort McMurry, Lethbridge and Prince George.

One-way flights will start at $99.

"We are excited about the many benefits to our community through this relationship with Flair," said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, said in a statement. "Not only have we found a way to achieve a long-time goal of adding nonstop flights to and from Canada, TUS will be the only Arizona - or U.S., for that matter - destination from four of those airports. We look forward to welcoming and introducing Canadians to our beautiful region."

The flights will begin in winter 2023.

