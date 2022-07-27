Tucson home repair programs can help you fix home damage

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has home repair programs working to help people fix urgent home situations quickly this monsoon.

Tucson homeowner, Judy Olsen, has lived in her home for 17 years.

Her home was built in 1952 and with Arizona weather, she said the list of home repairs has piled up over the years.

“Lead was found around the windows,” said Olsen.

One of the repair programs focuses on lead hazard reduction due to the negative effects it can have on children.

“We have a lot of lead-based paint in Tucson and it's bad for children,” said Tucson’s housing rehabilitation supervisor, Scott Wilson.

“It's bad for the nervous system and it's bad for their brain development,” Wilson said.

Along with window replacements, Judy also had her roof replaced, her ceilings fixed and an air conditioner unit installed.

“Anything above $10,000 gets forgivable lien attached to it. That money goes back to the city to help other homeowners,” said Wilson.

Olsen applied for the program in 2018 after having health and safety concerns with some of the house’s problems.

“I was mostly concerned about the mold and holes in the ceiling and the roof leaking,” said Olsen.

“When I bought the house, there were many things wrong, but it was the kind of market where you weren’t too particular back then,” Olsen added.

Olsen was hesitant when she applied for the program wondering if she would qualify.

“I always worry that someone will need the grant more than I do,” Olsen said.

The City of Tucson said they try to help at least 50 families each year.

“Don’t let it get worse…You can’t just sit on a home repair problem because it’s just going to end up getting worse and worse, and it’s better to get on top of it and fix it right away,” said Wilson.

Olsen encourages anyone with a home repair they need fixed urgently to apply for the program.

“ I couldn’t be happier in my own home now I feel so good.”