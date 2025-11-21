Tucson Holiday Ice opening day delayed

The City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo announce that the opening of Tucson Holiday Ice will be delayed due to an unexpected equipment failure. Replacement parts are currently on order, and crews are working to complete repairs as quickly as possible.

The new opening date is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29. Tickets can be purchased online now for skate sessions through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Guests who have purchased tickets for dates impacted by the delay will receive automatic refunds. No further action is required from customers.

For questions, call 520-791-4101 (option 1), weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.