Tucson holds planning commission hearing on proposed "middle housing" rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 15, to gather community feedback on proposed regulations to allow more “middle housing” — such as duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes — in parts of the city.

The Planning and Development Services Department have invited residents to weigh in at City Hall’s Mayor and Council Chambers (255 W. Alameda) in person or remotely via Zoom. The city has also been accepting written comments by email to the Planning Commission.

City planners are drafting code amendments intended to implement state requirements and expand housing options in targeted areas of Tucson. Earlier presentations from city staff have described options ranging from a limited “minimum compliance” approach to a more flexible plan that would change lot-size and design standards to make it easier to build smaller multi-unit homes without large-scale demolition. Staff have said the goal is to have any adopted changes in place by Jan. 1, 2026.

Supporters of the changes say allowing middle housing can increase housing supply and offer more affordable choices in established neighborhoods. Opponents at earlier outreach meetings warned the rules could alter neighborhood character, increase rentals, reduce privacy and strain infrastructure. City officials say the draft will be revised based on public input before returning to the Planning Commission for additional review and, ultimately, to Mayor and Council.

The hearing came after months of outreach and study, including work with the University of Arizona’s Drachman Institute and multiple public meetings. Previous city outreach has included an online comment form and community sessions intended to narrow where and how the middle-housing rules would apply; planners previously discussed concentrating changes near higher-capacity transit corridors and within set distances of downtown and other activity centers.

Those unable to attend the Oct. 15 session were encouraged to submit comments to the Planning Commission email address PlanningCommission@tucsonaz.gov and to follow the Planning and Development Services Department’s web pages for updates on the proposal and next meeting dates. City staff said they will compile public comments and propose revisions as part of the formal adoption process.

For more information on how to comment or view proposal documents, residents can contact the City of Tucson Planning and Development Services Department at www.tucsonaz.gov.