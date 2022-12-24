Tucson High School student makes early acceptance to Harvard University

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Harvard University’s most recent freshman class consists of only 12.6 percent Hispanic and/or Latino students. That's why we’re celebrating one Tucson student excited to embrace her culture at the university.

Seventeen-year-old Itzel Rosales and her moms found out she made early acceptance to Harvard last week.

She spent her time today telling me what led her to that exciting moment.

Part of it comes from what she’s accomplished at such a young age. She was the campaign manager for Congressman Raul Grijalva in this election.

But the key to her success is her family. She described their roots as strong and passionate.

“People that have fire in them, people that want to make great things. I think part of that comes from how I grew up,” said Rosales.

Some of them sat watching as she shared how each family member built her.

Her mom’s sisters inspired her.

“They were always just so smart and I was like, ‘I want to be like them,’“ she said.

Her uncle asked the important questions.

“Wait, but what can Harvard bring you?” Rosales exemplified.

Her moms always taught her to fight for their beliefs.

“My parents were activists, you know. There are pictures of me at 3 years old at protests,” said Rosales.

And her grandparents always reminded her of the positive during hard times.

“Look, the world is beautiful, it’s going to be okay,” she said.

She said she plans to carry each of them with her when she starts in the fall of 2023. She wants to major in Gender Women Studies with a minor in Creative Writing and a focus on Pre-law.

“I really wanted to be a part of something bigger where I could show everybody what people of color can do and especially as a woman. So that was really important to me.”

She said she’s excited to see what she will accomplish.