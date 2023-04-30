Tucson High School drag show draws support and opposition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Tucson High School hosted on a drag show Saturday night on campus, drawing support and opposition.

Hundreds came to watch and cheer on the second annual drag show sponsored by student club “Q Space.”

A group of community members who believe minors and schools should not be affiliated with drag shows also came to campus.

“I have love and compassion for these kids, and my whole thing is I wanna protect them,” said Kimberly McAllister, one member of that group. “It’s OK to tell kids ‘No. This is not appropriate for you to do a show like this on school grounds, taxpayer money. It’s not the time, it’s not the place. It’s not OK.’ It’s not OK for minors to be involved.”

Estevan Silvas—a recent THS graduate and current tutor—spoke with KGUN, backing the students’ show.

“I think it’s a good way for the kids to come out and express themselves, you know, and just kinda be comfortable in who they are,” he said. “We’re not forcing it on the kids, they’re the ones that are out there putting up all the posters for it, the ones that are getting it out to their friends… They’re there dancing, they’re having fun. They’re doing what they love.”

The group who disagrees with the show tried to attend, but was turned away by security. Some members said they felt they were discriminated against.

Security personnel told KGUN that because the show was a “private event,” security had discretion over who was allowed to attend.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

