Tucson heat approaches all-time record set in 1990

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tucson set a new record high temperature for the day. As of 2 pm, the mercury had already climbed to 113 degrees and could go even higher before the day is over.

This is the fourth day in a row we've broken the record daily high in Tucson. As high pressure stays overhead, more records will likely fall before the week comes to an end.

In Tucson, we've already seen the mercury climb to 113 degrees and it could go a little higher before the afternoon is over. This breaks one of the oldest records iin the books! The old record high for today's date was 110 degrees in 1896! pic.twitter.com/UxUgo93ei6 — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) June 15, 2021

The all-time record high, in Tucson, was 117 degrees set back on June 26, 1990. Right now, it appears that the record will remain in the books but we'll be getting mighty close to it this week!

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday evening as temperatures could climb as high as 116 degrees in and around the Tucson metro area.