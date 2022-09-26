Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson haunted house to open on September 30

According to the website "Scurryface" this haunted experience in Tucson was the best in the nation in 2021.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:19:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson.

The event starts on Friday at 1102 W. Grant Road.

What was formally a 1950's meatpacking plant turned into what a website ranked as the number one haunted house for 2021.

Tickets go from $25 to $80 and buying a ticket on-site will be $5 more than online.

There will be food to enjoy while waiting in a virtual queue instead of waiting in line.

More information the event can be found on their website.

RELATED: "Slaughterhouse" family to debut "Glowing Pumpkins" Jack-O-Lantern Adventure

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!