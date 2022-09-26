Tucson haunted house to open on September 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson.

The event starts on Friday at 1102 W. Grant Road.

What was formally a 1950's meatpacking plant turned into what a website ranked as the number one haunted house for 2021.

Tickets go from $25 to $80 and buying a ticket on-site will be $5 more than online.

There will be food to enjoy while waiting in a virtual queue instead of waiting in line.

More information the event can be found on their website.

