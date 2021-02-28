Tucson group turns in petition signatures to recall Mayor Regina Romero

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last year, a Tucson group filed a petition to recall Mayor Regina Romero.

In October 2020, Chairperson Joseph Morgan of 'Recall Romero 2020' filed the initial petition.

Now, he and the group are turning in approximately 26,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office Saturday.

The group had 120 days to get at least 25,000 valid signatures to begin the recall process, which they surpassed.

So, what happens next?

After those signatures have been verified, the Mayor would have five days to resign or it would be placed on the ballot for recall.

KGUN9 reached out to Mayor Romero's office for comment.