Report: Tucson group files petition to recall Mayor Regina Romero

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson group has filed a petition to recall Mayor Regina Romero, according to a report from the Arizona Daily Star.

The group filed the petition with the City Clerk's Office. The group has 120 days to get at least 25,000 valid signatures.

According to the Committee Statement of Organization, signed by Chairperson Joseph Morgan, the group is called Recall Regina 2020. The group also has a private Facebook page, Recall Regina Romero.

If the recall petition receives the minimum amount of signatures by the deadline, Mayor Romero will be given five days to resign or would be placed on the ballot for recall.

The Arizona Daily Star reports residents from the group said the petition is a result of “Romero’s failure to fulfill her duties as the Mayor of Tucson."