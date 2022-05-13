Tucson grand jury indicts Las Vegas pair for human smuggling, endangerment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury in Tucson last week returned a two-count indictment against Kevin Michal Bell, 41, and Dara Eve Belic, 38, of Las Vegas for transportation of undocumented non-citizens for profit and endangering human life, and for conspiring to transport.

Following this indictment, the pair will face prosecution for these charges by the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona in Tucson.

According to a Border Patrol camera operator, a suspected undocumented non-citizen was seen crawling in the grass toward a Dodge Durango near the U.S. - Mexican border on April 7.

Law enforcement report attempting to stop the vehicle, driven by Bell with Belic in the passenger seat, when Bell allegedly fled in the Durango at a high speed.

The vehicle was stopped when officers deployed spike strips, officials said.

According to officials, four undocumented individuals were caught by Border Patrol when they exited the Durango.