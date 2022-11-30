Tucson Gold Star widow gifted free car for Giving Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two companies celebrated Giving Tuesday in Tucson by gifting a free car to a local Gold Star widow Alessandra Scott.

Chief Warrant Officer Anthony Scott served for 24 years in the U.S. Army before losing a battle with cancer.

Today, his wife received a free restored 2021 Toyota Corolla from Caliber Collision and GEICO—one of many nationwide vehicle giveaways by GEICO this Giving Tuesday.

"I appreciate my husband's service for this wonderful country that we have," Scott said, addressing a crowd at Scott at the ceremony held at GEICO's Tucson office.

"Thank you for everything. Thank you for this car. Thank you to the U.S. Thank you, everybody. I appreciate you all," said Scott at the ceremony held at GEICO's Tucson office.

The vehicle restoration and donation was part of Caliber's 'Restoring You' program, which the company says "serves teammates, customers, and communities alike."

According to Caliber, the company and partners have donated just under 500 cars to individuals and families over the past 12 years.