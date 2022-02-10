TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Tucson Gem and Mineral show returns for its 67th show at the Tucson Convention Center. The show runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13.

The theme is 'The Show that Glows', which will highlight a Fluorescent Mineral Pavillion and an apatite supergroup. Those showcase over 80 displays of brightly colored rocks for visitors to enjoy.

For the last 30 years, Lo Rador Gem House owned by Peih-Gee Law and her parents pack up their fine jewelry and head to the gem show. Law said Tucson is one of the best places to come for gem shows, especially because it brings people from across the globe.

"Tucson is the best gem show in the world," Law said. "There's no other city where it's a city wide gem show."

Even before Law started designing the jewelry for the family business, she was coming to gem shows.

"It's a family business, so I grew up coming to these shows when I was a kid," she said.

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Society's Peter Megaw said this show is the main event, with a huge economic impact on the Tucson community. Shows like this are also a big part of the gem industry.

“The overall economic impact is about $125 million just in hotels rental cars restaurants and things like that," he said. "We have probably about 20 different countries around the world in addition to United States and Arizona."

The show was canceled last year, which was challenging for vendors like Law.

"I was able to sell online, but customers want to come see it in person and try it on," she said. "And when you put on a piece of jewelry you feel a connection to it."

The tickets for the show are $13 and for those under 14, admission is free. Food will be available for visitors and vendors but they ask that people follow all COVID-19 safety precaution like masking.

