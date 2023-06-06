Tucson Food Share gives back to community with free groceries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Food Share is making a difference by giving back to the community and offering free groceries and essentials.

They provide on-site pickups every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, at 2500 N Stone Ave.

Grocery sharing hours:



Monday 4:30 -6:00 p.m.

Thursday 6:00 -7:30 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 -9:30 a.m.

In addition, they offer delivery within a 6-mile radius.

It is entirely run by volunteers, their mission is to ensure all people have access to necessities without judgment.

Visit Tucson Food Share for more information on volunteering, donating, or requesting a delivery.