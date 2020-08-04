Menu

Tucson firefighters help fight Dam Fire in California

Tucson Fire Department/Twitter
Tucson firefighters are helping assist in fighting the Dam Fire in California.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Aug 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-04 00:40:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson firefighters are helping assist in fighting the Dam Fire in California.

Tucson Fire Department Engineer KP Maxwell is working alongside firefighters from Green Valley Fire District.

The fire is burning in the Angeles National Forest.

The Dam Fire is burning at 220 acres, and is 87 percent contained as of Monday.

