Tucson firefighters help fight Dam Fire in California

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson firefighters are helping assist in fighting the Dam Fire in California.
Tucson Fire Department Engineer KP Maxwell is working alongside firefighters from Green Valley Fire District.
The fire is burning in the Angeles National Forest.
The Dam Fire is burning at 220 acres, and is 87 percent contained as of Monday.
#DAMFIRE #TucsonFire Engineer KP Maxwell is on a wildland firefighting assignment in California, helping fight the Dam Fire in the Angeles National Forest. He is working alongside firefighters from across the country, including our friends down south with @gvfdpio! 🔥👩🚒#TFD #GVFD pic.twitter.com/AuoSYEJajU— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 3, 2020