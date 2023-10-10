Tucson firefighters control Westside townhouse fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department controlled a townhome fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 3:01 p.m. on South Azurite Drive.

Engine 15 arrived first on scene and noticed smoke coming from the back of the house.

Crews say they were able to control the fire by 3:26 p.m. and are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.