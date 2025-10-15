Tucson firefighters contain morning blaze at vacant apartment on South Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews contained a commercial-structure fire to a single vacant first-floor apartment in the 1200 block of South Craycroft near 22nd St. on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tucson Fire responded at 7:48 a.m., and Engine 9 arrived four minutes later, reporting smoke and fire coming from a first-floor unit. Ladder 9 crews evacuated tenants from the second floor and checked for any fire spread to neighboring units.

The blaze was confined to the one vacant apartment and was declared under control at 8:08 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.