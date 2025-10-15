Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson firefighters contain morning blaze at vacant apartment on South Craycroft

fire1.jpg
Tucson Fire
fire1.jpg
fire2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews contained a commercial-structure fire to a single vacant first-floor apartment in the 1200 block of South Craycroft near 22nd St. on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tucson Fire responded at 7:48 a.m., and Engine 9 arrived four minutes later, reporting smoke and fire coming from a first-floor unit. Ladder 9 crews evacuated tenants from the second floor and checked for any fire spread to neighboring units.

The blaze was confined to the one vacant apartment and was declared under control at 8:08 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood