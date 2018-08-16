Tucson Fire to star in A&E's "Nightwatch Nation"

TUCSON(KGUN9-TV) - You may want to set your DVRs because a new show is coming to A&E and will feature Tucson's Fire Department. If you're already familiar with Nightwatch which has been on A&E for four seasons, the new show is an extension of it called Nightwatch Nation The new series is slated for 10 episodes and will feature several cities in each episode, including TFD in all 10.

"The city is going to see what it is we do in a way that's a realistic portrayal," said Brendan Nostrant, TFD firefighter, and paramedic.

It's not an easy job as often times EMT's are the first on scene and work had to save lives.

"The big misconception about paramedics and ambulances is that with Tucson Fire we are lucky enough to be firefighters and paramedics. So I think a lot of people will be surprised to see the range of what we do, " said Steven Lopez, TFD firefighter, and paramedic.

The show will also feature EMTs from Louisiana, New York, and Texas. You can watch the real-life heroes on August 16th on A&E.

