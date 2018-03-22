Tucson Fire chosen for series on A&E

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Fire Department says it was chosen to be featured in a series on the network A&E.

The docuseries is called "Nightwatch." According to it's website the non-fiction show is by executive producer Dick Wolf.

TFD says it was chosen to be featured on 10 episodes for an upcoming season. Captain Andy Skaggs says he introduced the crew from 44 Blue Productions to the Old Pueblo.

Skaggs says they really like the atmosphere of Tucson and the annual report TFD publishes every year.

In the past two years TFD says it has taken well over 92,000 calls each year. About 92% of them are other than fire calls, so mostly medical issues, Skaggs says.

"We get everything from a fall injury, to an invalid assist, to someone having a cardiac emergency," Skaggs said. "We get trauma with car accidents."

WATCH: here is a clip of the show.

Skaggs says the series will highlight the special relationship paramedics have with the community.

"A lot of times when folks call 911, that's the worst day of their life," Skaggs said. "Something very terrible is happening and that interaction that we have with them at that moment most likely will stick with them for the rest of their life."

Skaggs thinks the exposure will be a great thing for not just Tucson, but the entire nation to see. He also thinks people will learn more about what goes on behind the scenes.

Filming is expected to begin in the next few weeks and will take two to three months. The crew will shadow those working the overnight shift.

Tucsonans shouldn't expect any change in service, Skaggs says, and patient privacy is of the utmost importance to the department.

The mayor and Tucson City Council had to give approval for TFD to participate.