Tucson Fire chosen for series on A&E

Skaggs says the series will highlight the special relationship paramedics have with the community.
"A lot of times when folks call 911, that's the worst day of their life," Skaggs said. "Something very terrible is happening and that interaction that we have with them at that moment most likely will stick with them for the rest of their life."
Skaggs thinks the exposure will be a great thing for not just Tucson, but the entire nation to see. He also thinks people will learn more about what goes on behind the scenes.
Filming is expected to begin in the next few weeks and will take two to three months. The crew will shadow those working the overnight shift.
Tucsonans shouldn't expect any change in service, Skaggs says, and patient privacy is of the utmost importance to the department.
The mayor and Tucson City Council had to give approval for TFD to participate.