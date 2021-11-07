Tucson Fire staffing shortages shut down emergency response units and close fire station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department shut down several emergency response units and closed a fire station due to staffing shortages Sunday.

Station 6 on South Wilmot Road that serves three prisons, the Public Safety Training Academy, La Estancia, Little Town community closed Sunday, according to the Tucson Fire Firefighters Association. Among other units closed include Medic 19 that serves the Rita Ranch area, Mesquite Ranch, Civano, Sierra Morado, Vail community and Southeast side.

The TFD Hazardous Materials Unit is also closed, which is affecting Southern Arizona Regional Hazardous Materials responses, according to TFFA.

In October, Tucson City Council voted 4-3 to move forward with a plan to require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1 or face termination.

Following the vote, the City of Tucson developed standby plans in case it ends up firing a large share of police, firefighters and other city workers because they won’t take the COVID vaccine.

TFFA released a statement on Facebook, it read, in part,

The staffing shortages TFD is facing will result in longer response times for the Tucson Community and will greatly increase the danger to both our public and our firefighters.



Our men and women continue to step up and do an amazing job serving this community despite many of them working 36 or 48 hours straight.



Please be patient with our firefighters and understand we are doing the best we can to rise to this challenge.

