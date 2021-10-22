Vaccinated firefighter takes a stand for co-workers that would lose their jobs if not vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's vaccine mandate will lead to termination beginning December 1.

One Tucson firefighter is taking a stand against the termination of fellow city employees.

Camryn Soria said it’s not about politics for him. In fact, he’s fully vaccinated.

The seven-year veteran of the department said just wants choices for his brothers and sisters at the department.

“There’s a lot of people that I work with that are just some of the most intelligent, strongest, selfless people. That I feel I would be letting them down if I did not stand by their side through this,” said Soria.

Now he’s asking why termination is the only option.

“It’s confusing to a lot of us when basically we were first told to run that 911 call without there being a vaccine, but now that there is a vaccine we’re not able to run that same call,” he said.

His concern led him to create a fund that he said would be used to help with his co-worker's legal bills.

“None of this is to go against the City of Tucson. It’s just to fight for our rights and hope that we can fight against this,” he said.

Councilmember Steve Kozachik stands by the council’s decision and said the vast majority of city employees have done the right thing.

As for what the city is going to do to replace the workers it loses, he said leaders are already working on it.

“I know the city manager is putting together a recruitment strategy with all the department heads and we’re gonna start advertising before December 1 when this even becomes real. So when that deadline comes people can say hey we’re already advertising for your position,” he said.

City employees have until December 1 to be fully vaccinated.

