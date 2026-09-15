Tucson Fire responds to three swift water rescues in less than an hour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson fire crews are responding to three swift-water rescues in less than half an hour.

SWIFT WATER RESCUES

Tucson Fire responded to multiple swift-water calls tonight, with three incidents happening in less than half an hour.

At 4:47 p.m., crews responded to Calle Betelgeux and South Avenida Sirio for an occupied vehicle in moving water. Crews found the driver sitting on top of the vehicle. The crew from Ladder 9 used the aerial ladder to safely rescue the driver.

At 5:01 p.m., crews responded to North Alamo Avenue and East Rosewood Street for a report of a submerged vehicle being swept toward Speedway Boulevard with someone still inside.

The driver was then swept down the Alamo Wash. The first two crew members on scene were able to pull the driver from the water with help from a neighbor. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

At 5:12 p.m., crews were called to the area behind TMC near Grant Road and Wyatt Drive for a report of a person being actively swept away. The person was able to climb out of the water with help from security guards.

⚠️REMINDER!

These calls happened quickly, all in less than 30 minutes, highlighting how fast conditions can become dangerous during heavy rain.

Never drive or walk through moving or flooded water. Turn around and find another route. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep away a vehicle or a person.

— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 15, 2026