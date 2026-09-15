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Tucson Fire responds to three swift water rescues in less than an hour

Tucson Fire Department
Blake Phillips
Tucson Fire Department
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson fire crews are responding to three swift-water rescues in less than half an hour.

The first rescue happened at around 4:47 p.m. responded to Calle Betelgeux and South Avenida Sirio. Crews found the driver on top of car and were able to safely rescue the driver.

The second rescue happened at around 5:01 p.m. when crews responded to North Alamo Avenue and East Rosewood Street after a report of a submerged car being swept toward Speedway Boulevard with someone still inside.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the driver was swept down the Alamo Wash. Rescuers were able to pull the driver from the water and was transported to the hospital.

At around 5:12 p.m., crews were called behind TMC near Grant Rad and Wyatt Drive after a report of a person being swept away in the water. The person was able to climb out of the water with the help of security guards.

Crews warn against driving or walking through moving or flooded water, even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep away a car or a person.

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