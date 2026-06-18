Tucson Fire responds to multiple downed power lines across the city, several roads closed

Tucson Fire crews are responding to several separate incidents involving downed power lines across the city, prompting road closures and knocking out traffic signals in multiple areas, according to the department.

Tucson Fire said in a social media post that the following locations are affected:

Ajo Way & Benson Highway

Park Avenue & Ajo Way

3700 block of East Shepherd Place

West Louisiana Street & South 17th Avenue

East Albacete Road & Irvington Road

Several roads near these intersections are closed while crews work the scenes, and traffic signals are out in the affected areas.

Tucson Fire is urging drivers to avoid these locations, expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

The department also reminded motorists that any intersection with a non-functioning traffic signal should be treated as a four-way stop, and that drivers and pedestrians should stay well clear of any downed power lines.

This is a developing situation. KGUN9 will update this story as more information becomes available.