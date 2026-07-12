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Tucson Fire rescues person stranded in Alamo Wash

wash rescue
Tucson Fire Department
wash rescue
Posted

Tucson Fire crews safely rescued an uninjured individual from fast-moving floodwaters in the Alamo Wash near Wilmot Road and 5th Street.

The swift water rescue began after a caller reported a person stranded on a small, isolated section of the wash bank.

Nine Tucson Fire units quickly responded to the emergency.

Firefighters immediately positioned safety crews downstream while another team deployed a ground ladder to overcome a 10-foot drop from the street level.

Rescuers climbed down into the wash, secured the individual with a life vest and a rescue ring, and safely lifted them to safety.

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