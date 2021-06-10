Tucson Fire rescues man from drainage system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.

#TucsonFire Engine 5 just pulled a man out of a drainage system underneath the street after he got lost



Our advice? Don’t crawl through drainage systems...EVER #TFD pic.twitter.com/JJvNqu0TcC — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 10, 2021

The man wasn't injured. The rescue took place in the 2200 block of Monte Vista Drive.

TFD advises not entering underground drainage systems.