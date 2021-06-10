Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire rescues man from drainage system

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department.
Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.
Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.
Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.
Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:42:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews pulled a man out of an underground drainage area after he got lost inside of the system.

The man wasn't injured. The rescue took place in the 2200 block of Monte Vista Drive.

TFD advises not entering underground drainage systems.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!